SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board will vote on approval Monday on the final draft of the CRA’s Master Plan Update and recommend approval to the City Council for approval at its March 15 and April 5 meetings.
The CRA Board will also vote approval on a resolution to enact the updated master plan.
The resolution includes a summary of the CRA’s history and notes the community involvement in updating the plan.
The Sebring CRA published its first Community Redevelopment Plan in 1983 to outline redevelopment and rehabilitation activities to stimulate economic development within the community redevelopment area.
The Sebring CRA was expanded to include nearby industrial areas and deteriorated residential areas in downtown Sebring in 2004 to rehabilitate, conserve, redevelop, or perform activities or a combination of activities within these areas.
In 2004 the CRA prepared and adopted the updated redevelopment plan to reflect the new redevelopment area’s boundaries and to outline redevelopment strategies and programming.
The CRA authorized the update of the 2004 plan in 2020 to refresh the document, update data sources, document accomplishments and identify new programming so that the agency may continue to successfully address the conditions of sum and blight still present within the community redevelopment area.
The CRA has developed the 2021 CRA Plan that identifies catalytic public investments, public improvements and strategies to address the conditions of blight.
The proposed implementation period for the projects, programs and strategies within the plan are through 2043 and the operational timeframe of the Sebring CRA is to be extended to 2043 to enable the implementation of the programs and projects in the 2021 Plan.
The updated plan incudes the following: “The vision for the Sebring Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) is a charming, historic Florida City with a bustling downtown economy, interspersed with green open spaces and parks that are connected to neighborhoods and other points of interest in the City. The Sebring Community Redevelopment Area will have an active recreational waterfront, a dynamic local arts community, a thriving economy and business community, and reinvigorated historic neighborhoods with an international presence in the endurance automobile racing and cycling worlds.”
The Sebring CRA Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, in the City Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.