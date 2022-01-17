SEBRING — The multi-story residential project proposed for the former downtown Sebring SunTrust property received initial approval from the Community Redevelopment Agency Board.
The old SunTrust property at 126 West Center Ave. spans 2.5 acres in the heart of downtown Sebring.
Short Pants Development, LLC created a concept to develop the current 26,000 square-foot building, that was built in 1975 and is currently vacant, and build a six-story, 96-unit, apartment building with two-bedroom and some three-bedroom units.
Phil Springer, of Short Pants Development, had contacted the CRA Board for design review and input regarding the facade of the development, which has a $30 million budget.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the CRA Board had no issues with the design and approved it at its recent meeting.
At a December City Council meeting where Springer provided an initial description and scope of the project, all the Councilmembers, except one, were in favor of the project as it was proposed.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said it was a big project and a somewhat generic building right in the center of town. At 90 feet it is huge and not within the city’s current codes.
The people, the project and money is great, but he would like to see it under 50 feet high and prefer it somewhere other than a dominant area of downtown, Lowrance said.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said he is excited to see stuff like this happen.
“I don’t think we are going to lose the quaintness of our city, but our city needs to grow,” he said. “I am for it.”
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said recently having people living in the downtown area is one of the components to having a healthy and thriving downtown. The quaintness of the Sebring downtown will not change by putting in residential apartments, otherwise the downtown will dry up and die and won’t be quaint either.
Short Pants Development is also working toward starting construction within months on a five-story building with 50 apartment units on the .43-acre site on the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property on North Ridgewood Drive. The historic hotel, which had serious structural issues, was demolished in December 2020.