SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency seeks to consolidate its debt, from a $1.5 loan in December 2020, with a new loan of $6 million to fund projects in the CRA district.
The CRA Board approved a loan on Dec. 23 2020 to borrow $1.5 million for property acquisition and renovation.
At a Jan. 5, 2021 City Council meeting, CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the CRA planed to return to the City Council for approval of an additional $5 million loan once its master plan is updated.
The CRA’s mast plan has been updated and the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting shows the new $6 million loan from Truist would be locked in at 4% interest with a 20-year payback period.
“The CRA plans to use these funds for a multitude of projects within the district and the debt service will be leverage by future CRA TIF (tax increment funding),” the agenda states. “As the creating body of the CRA, Florida Statute dictates that the City Council must approve of their use of debt, but the City will not be responsible for the debt.”
The CRA loan will be on the agenda for Council’s meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
The debt service table on the $6 million loan shows the total interest for 20 years as $2,913,266.63.
Leidel said Friday said there is a long list projects that the loan can fund.
“It could go into the lighting and pedestrian safety work that we want to do,” he said. “It could go into future property acquisition. It could go into renovation work. We’ve talked about the powerplant possibly at some point in time.”
The powerplant is at North Pine Street and Park Street where the City’s Water Department is located.
“There is an old historic building that at some point we would like to see something done with it,” Leidel said. “It is not necessarily immediate. It is actually a pretty long project list that we have that we would like to apply those funds to.”