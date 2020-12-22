SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency plans to borrow $1.5 million to finance additional property acquisitions and renovation projects.
The CRA Board will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. today (Wednesday) to consider a resolution to borrow the money.
The agenda shows that Raymond James Financial issued an RFP (request for proposal) to solicit proposals from financial institutions interested in providing a $1.5 million commercial loan to the CRA. The lowest interest rate of 1.82 received was from Truist Bank.
The City Council approved of the CRA undertaking this loan at its Dec. 1 meeting, the agenda notes.
To finalize the loan closing, the CRA Board will review and approve of the following necessary loan documents: loan agreement with Truist Bank, closing documents list, closing documents, wire transfer agreement, note form and CRA Resolution 2020-2, the agenda shows.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said of the loan, it will primarily be for additional property acquisitions and renovations.
The CRA recently acquired the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property. The owner gave the property to the CRA, which paid about $186,165 for the demolition of the three-story building that had serious structural issues.
In August, the CRA decided to purchase two vacant buildings on the Sebring Circle for a total of $630,000: One was $400,000 for the 209 Circle Park Drive property, which once housed the Cat House Restaurant. The other was $230,000 for the 301 Circle Park Drive property, which once housed a pharmacy.