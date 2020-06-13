SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s look into allowing metal facades is among the first steps to updating the CRA master plan.
The CRA has received inquiries regarding the zoning and current restrictions within the district, especially the allowance of structures with metal facades.
Jennifer Codo-Salisbury, of Central Florida Regional Planning Council, provided potential options to consider for some of the metal facade requests while still maintaining the design standards and future vision for the district.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the CRA Board was having an introductory discussion with Codo-Salisbury about looking at some zoning overlays just to make sure that the current CRA district zoning coincides with the vision for the district and everything is in the right category.
That was an introductory conversation so there will probably be a workshop with the Planning Council and the CRA Board to discuss it further, she said.
“That was just to get the conversation started, especially with us planning on updating our master plan, shortly,” Vazquez said.
The last updating of the CRA Master Plan was in 2004.
“It was a 20-year plan, so we are getting to the end of it,” Vazquez said. “So rather than just waiting for it to run out, because sometimes the master plan process can take some time, we are working on the RFQ (request for quote) through our purchasing department right now to have a planning firm that can undertake our master plan update.”
They would be developing another 20-year master plan.
Between the city and county, the annual TIF (tax increment financing) the CRA receives is about $800,000.
Highlands News-Sun asked about the CRA’s efforts to secure grants.
“We haven’t done a very good job in the past,” Vazquez said. “Our staff is a small size so trying to get grants has been a bit more difficult for us because the process is so cumbersome in trying to keep up with all the opportunities.”
The CRA is working on an RFQ for grant administration services so a firm, that works directly with the CRA office, can help in locating and applying for grants for some of the upcoming projects.