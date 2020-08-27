SEBRING — Two vacant buildings on the Sebring Circle will be purchased by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency for a total of $630,000.
At its recent meeting, after the CRA Board reviewed the building inspections, the O.K. was given to proceed with the purchases during the due diligence period of the transactions.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said Wednesday, “We are moving forward with the purchase as of right now.”
The CRA Board is still reviewing its options on what it will do with the properties.
“We have a couple of things we could probably look at,” Vazquez said. The CRA could handle the renovation of the structures and work on bringing businesses in and leasing the spaces out or consider doing a “request for a proposal” for a developer to come in and handle the renovations and leasing themselves.
No decisions have been decided at the moment with the board wanting to get through the purchasing process first and then be able to meet for a lengthier discussion when the buildings are actually owned by the CRA, she said.
“These are two great locations, two great building opportunities so the board is excited about the opportunity to redevelop them and to bring in some new businesses to where we can start decreasing the vacancies and try to make downtown vibrant again,” Vazquez said.
Both buildings have been vacant for well over a year, she noted.
The purchase price is $400,000 for the 209 Circle Park Drive property, which once housed the Cat House Restaurant and is currently owned by MRB 213 LLC.
The purchase price is $230,000 for the 301 Circle Park Drive property, which once housed a pharmacy, and is currently owned by the Betty Fehrman Trust.