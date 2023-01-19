SEBRING — A downtown property is ready for redevelopment and the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency hopes to receive some good business proposals for the property it acquired in 2020.

The CRA’s press release on the old Nan-Ces-O-Wee property states, “The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is excited to offer a prominent location in Downtown Sebring for redevelopment.”

