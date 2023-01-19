SEBRING — A downtown property is ready for redevelopment and the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency hopes to receive some good business proposals for the property it acquired in 2020.
The CRA’s press release on the old Nan-Ces-O-Wee property states, “The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is excited to offer a prominent location in Downtown Sebring for redevelopment.”
This subject property is at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive and is a vacant lot totaling nearly a half acre. The property was once home to the historic Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel and has a prime location in the Historic District of Downtown Sebring.
It is zoned Planned Development with a future land use of High-Density Mixed-Use Redevelopment.
Proposals for redevelopment of this site must further the goals and objectives of the CRA’s Redevelopment Master Plan (2022), the CRA notes.
The CRA has taken a progressive approach to redevelopment in the area by focusing efforts on the acquisition and redevelopment of prime properties within the district to create a vibrant city center and increase property values, the request for proposals states.
The deadline for proposals for the property is 3 p.m. on March 31.
Further information regarding the properties, the Redevelopment Master Plan, submission of proposals and all other pertinent information available to the CRA may be obtained by contacting the CRA’s Executive Director, Kristie Vazquez, 309 Circle Park Drive, Sebring, FL 33870, 863-471-5104, www.DowntownSebring.org.
The CRA Board decided in September to re-advertise the former hotel property after the first proposed project lacked funding.
Short Pants Development had planned to construct a five-story apartment building on the .43-acre site, but the project failed to get funding as the projected construction costs increased.
The CRA acquired the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel in 2020. The owner gave the property to the CRA, which paid about $186,165 for the demolition of the three-story building that had serious structural issues.
The demolition took place from late November to early December 2020. The CRA received a $25,000 grant that offset part of the demolition cost.