SEBRING — There are 18 business ideas for the former Shoemaker Plumbing building on Circle Park Drive that the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will eventually choose one to setup shop there.
The one-story, 1,300 square-foot building at 305 Circle Park Drive was purchased by the CRA in 2021, along with a nearby storage building at 250 Wall Street, for $109,000.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said, “We are ecstatic to have received 18 proposals for the redevelopment of this property – the most we’ve received on any property thus far in this program.”
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the CRA Selection Committee will meet July 11 (2 p.m., City Council Chambers) to review and discuss the proposals to make a shortlist from which to conduct interviews.
The CRA Selection Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on July 27 to select the proposal that will be recommended to the CRA Board.
“Just looking at the concepts that were proposed, they are a wide range – retail, eatery, all kinds of stuff,” Leidel said. “There are some really good ones in there. This will be a challenge because there are so many. The most we ever had, and the majority of those concepts really fit in what the vision of the CRA’s downtown looks like.”
Following is the listing of the proposals with the name of the business, a description of the business and the person or persons submitting the proposal:
• Bella Gusto Olive Oil Co. – second location (olive oils, vinegars and food items) – Lisa Turner.
• Little Italy on the Circle – Little Italy second location (restaurant) – Mike and Melanie Fischetti.
• Old Pipes & Whispered Words – cigar shop store/hidden speakeasy themed bar – Zachary Bello.
• Havana Restaurant & Bakery – second location – Jesus Tourino and Claudia Dos Santos.
• 826 Picks – vintage shop filled with unique and hard to find limited items – Earl and Jennifer Mandrell.
• Macarito’s – fast casual restaurant featuring a Southwest menu – MacGregor ‘Chef Mac’ Gentleman.
• JP’s Big Boy Subs – full-service sub shop – Judith Temple.
• Circle Market – local fresh grocery products – Brett Eagan.
• Firehouse Meat Market – meat market – Adam and Jane Benham.
• Bridal on the Circle – bridal shop – Paige and Jeffery Cowell.
• Build a Shirt – custom shirt business offering pre-made shirts and design your own shirts – Pamela Carberg.
• Mama’s Place – authentic Puerto Rican cuisine restaurant – Carmelo E. Garcia.
• Moore Mischief Managed – Rooms of Escape – escape rooms – Larry Moore.
• Lani’s Rental for Wedding & Special Events – showroom/bridal shop – Aleilani Rivera.
• Little Black Dress Shop – ladies’ consignment shop – Amy Smith.
• Southern Wine Room at Circle Park – wine room and eatery centered on Southern cuisine – Sal Castro.
• PeruFresh Inc. – Peruvian store – Jerson Salazar.
• Push Button Customs – customized apparel and creative gifts in a luxury boutique environment – Aisha Lusby.