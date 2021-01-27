SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency has been awarded a $25,000 grant to cover some of the expenses in the demolition of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel.
The owner of the hotel and property gave it to CRA in mid November. The CRA paid about $186,165 for the demolition of the three-story building at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, which had serious structural issues. The demolition work was done from late November to early December.
CRA Executive Kristie Vazquez said the CRA was just notified last week by Enterprise Florida that it was awarded a $25,000 grant the CRA had applied for in an effort to recoup some of the unexpected expense from the Nan-Ces-O-Wee demolition.
“The maximum grant amount was $25,000, so we are thrilled to have received the full grant amount,” she said.
Meghan DiGiacomo, executive manager of Business & Economic Development with Highlands County’s Economic Development office is also a CRA commissioner, and she was gracious enough to share information on this grant opportunity with us, Vazquez noted.
“We are honored to have been chosen as a grant recipient, and grateful for the additional funds to be able to put towards more redevelopment efforts in the CRA district,” she said.
The City of Sebring Purchasing Department is preparing an RFP (request for proposal) for the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property. The CRA Board hopes to find a developer interested in constructing a residential building on the property.