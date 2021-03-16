SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency received multiple proposals for three properties it acquired recently.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said Monday that he would be picking up his copies of the proposals later in the day.
“We got a fairly good response with more than one response for each property so we have choices that we get to make and from what I understand we have some good concepts and proposals to select from,” he said. “We have got two solid proposals to rebuild the Nan-Ces-O-Wee, or an apartment complex in that location.”
The former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel site, 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, has proposals from Construction Revolution Inc. and Heartland Development Group LLC.
The 209 Circle Park Drive property with a two-story building totaling more than 11,000 square feet has proposals from Yan & Arp LLC and Robert and Tiffany Cadzow.
The 301 Circle Park Drive property with {span}a one-story building totaling more than 3,300 square feet,{/span} has proposals from Jessica Whidden, Sugar Sand Distillery and The Journal Plaza Group.
Each property has a committee comprised of two CRA board members and Leidel, which will review the proposals and conduct interviews before selecting one to recommend to the board. Those committee meetings have yet to be set.