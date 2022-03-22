SEBRING — The anticipated closing on the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property will be by the end of April, according to an update from the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
The CRA Board was provided an update recently on the property restorations and preparations for new businesses going into CRA-owned properties and the apartment building to be built on the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive.
Short Pants Development LLC, plans to construct a five-story building with 50 apartment units on the .43-acre Nan-Ces-O-Wee site.
The structure will include commercial retail space, a courtyard and parking on the first floor and a restaurant and bar on the roof, which will be open to the general public.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said Friday, “We are still working on closing with the developer. The agreement is approved by both parties but in order to close on the agreement the developer must close on the construction loan simultaneously. He is finalizing his financing right now. We expect to close within the next month or so.”
The anticipated completion for the business at 301 Circle Park Drive property is May 1.
Sugar Sand Distillery owner Don Davies has partnered with Tony Castronova for a joint venture at the Circle property that involves Italian food, craft spirits, craft beer, commercial beer/wine and live entertainment venue under one roof.
The 209 Circle Park Drive project’s anticipated completion date is Sept. 30. Robert and Tiffany Cadzow are creating an Irish pub on the ground floor and a boutique hotel on the second floor.
CRA staff and attorney are currently working on an agreement with the business proposer for 305 Circle Park Drive and 250 Wall Street.
The CRA Board approved Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop to be the business tenant at the Circle Park Drive and Wall Street properties.
Similar to their Winter Haven location, the Sebring Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop would be a gourmet dessert shop, specializing in custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cheesecake and specialty deserts for weddings, birthdays, parties and events. All of the items are baked in-house with their own original family recipes, according to the business proposal.