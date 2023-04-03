Downtown Sebring

A view of downtown Sebring from Circle Park down West Center Avenue. The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s goals for 2022-23 fiscal year include redevelopment of the key CRA-owned properties to create a catalyst for the revival of downtown.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s annual report highlights the progress from the past year and the goals for the current fiscal year, including acquiring additional blighted properties for redevelopment.

CRA Board Chair David Leidel provided an overview of the CRA’s projects in the fiscal year 2021-22 report.

