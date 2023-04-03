SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s annual report highlights the progress from the past year and the goals for the current fiscal year, including acquiring additional blighted properties for redevelopment.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel provided an overview of the CRA’s projects in the fiscal year 2021-22 report.
This past year has been a very productive year for the CRA, he said. “As we put the pandemic behind us, tourism rebounded, business interests expanded, and the community exhibited a strong desire to partner with our agency.”
During the 2021-22 fiscal year the CRA closed out some initiatives that began in the prior year and laid the groundwork for new initiatives for the upcoming year.
“Our Master Plan was updated and approved, our Waterfront Plan was completed and approved, and we successfully disposed of property that had been purchased by the CRA in previous years,” Leidel said.
The CRA’s most recent disposition was an original Sebring building that dates back to 1927 and has been vacant for a number of years, he noted. The original owner sold the property to the Sebring CRA and the CRA Board approved a local Cuban Café to open their second location in this space.
Leidel was referring to Sophie’s Cafe going into the former Salvation Army building on North Ridgewood Drive.
The groundwork has been laid for the lighting and pedestrian safety project, Leidel reported. “We plan to make our district safer for pedestrians by making our crosswalks more visible, increasing traffic enforcement, and increasing the lighting at night.
“During the past year we have seen the private sector expand into the CRA District in response to the work that we began,” he said. “While we knew we would see growth after incentivizing local businesses to move to the downtown area, this new growth started happening sooner than expected.”
This pleasant surprise has allowed the CRA to refocus from revitalizing to working with developers, infrastructure projects, and planning for future growth.
“As an area strategically located within 90 minutes of 85% of the population of Florida, the Sebring CRA District is planning, positioning and expecting to become one of the most sought-after areas of the state,” Leidel said. “Our work is not done, and this next year is poised to be even better than our last year.
The CRA’s goals for 2023 are:
• Redevelopment of the key CRA-owned properties to create a catalyst for the revival of downtown.
• Redevelopment of the old Wachovia Bank building for its highest and best use to return it to the tax rolls.
• Redevelopment of the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property to its highest and best use.
• Acquire additional blighted properties for redevelopment.
• Creation of market rate multi-family housing in the core downtown to add a much-needed living component to the area.
• Construction and installation of public parking lot signage to designate parking availability in the downtown district.
• Embark on the design phase of the Waterfront Redevelopment Project in order to solicit for construction services for Phase I.
• Complete a plan with Atkins to identify pedestrian safety, traffic calming, and lighting enhancement elements needed in the CRA district to aid in the security of additional population downtown.