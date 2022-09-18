SEBRING — Many questions, comments and concerns were expressed by the public at the recent board meeting of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
At the meeting, prior to the period for citizen input on items not on the agenda, CRA Board Chair David Leidel said each speaker would have three minutes and the CRA would respond to each question in writing within one week.
The first speaker, James Dean, said said he needed five minutes because he didn’t think he could condense the corruptions into three minutes.
“I would like to talk about the waterfront redevelopment plan better known as the ‘mistake on the lake,’ which was estimated to cost $28 million before inflation,” he said. “I have a copy of the waterfront redevelopment master plan, No. 1, dated 12/14/21 drawn by Kimley Horn.
“That is the plan the CRA and City Council used to authorize the $6.3 million loan from Mayor Shoop’s bank for destruction not rebuilding.”
Dean described many of the changes in the plan for the waterfront stating the project has been authorized and will probably begin at Christmas.
“The CRA does its most questionable work at Christmas while the public is distracted,” he said. They released the waterfront plan, which no one has seen, at Christmas, they bulldozed the historic Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel before Christmas 2019 because David Leidel said the front wall would fall on the Christmas parade.
Dean said newspaper photos showed front wall couldn’t be budged by bulldozers.
He suspects that the concept waterfront plan two or three will include a high-rise hotel or condominium built on the grassy knoll with parking where the civic center was (Jack Stroup Civic Center, which remains in place, but slated for removal in the waterfront plan).
Leidel responded later to the questions in writing.
“Most of, if not all of, Mr. Dean’s comments were entirely false,” Leidel said. The CRA did not get a loan from Mr. Shoop’s bank, First Southern.
His accusations that the CRA has misused taxpayer funds is completely inaccurate, he said.
His idea that the waterfront property would be used for a condominium project is a figment of his own imagination, Leidel said. Misleading comments like this are very hurtful and serve no productive purpose.
Mr. Dean has never asked for an appointment to meet with myself and/or the Executive Director of the Sebring CRA, but we would be happy to do so in order to give Mr. Dean accurate information, he said.
-----
At the CRA meeting, the next speaker, who was wearing a military uniform, said introduced himself as Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Depuy.
“You are going to take the waterfront and change it to something that is not very conducive to the people of Sebring,” he said. “George ... George Sebring brought to this town a vision. It is not the vision you have.”
Leidel stated, “The second individual was Mr. Depuy who did not have a question. We have no response to his comments.”
-----
Barbara Cochlin questioned the CRA’s acquisition of the former Salvation Army building on North Ridgewood Drive when someone was interested in buying the property.
“Because you lied to me, I asked if it was 120 Ridgewood Drive, when will you resign?” she said to Leidel.
Leidel responded, Barbara Cochlin was the third speaker who raised concerns about the purchase of the Salvation Army building and asked when would I resign.
Ms. Cochlin did not provide any contact information, so we were not able to provide a response to her directly.
As a point of information, my term expires in October 2023, and I do not intend to resign prior to my term ending.
------
Councilwoman Terry Mendel wanted to know why the CRA is not answering in public, but insisting on writing out the answers to the questions being asked that evening.
Leidel’s written response to Mendel stated — Given the fact that there has been so much misinformation surrounding policies of the Sebring CRA, I felt it was in the public’s best interest to provide written responses to questions posed to the board. This will allow time for myself and staff to research questions and provide the most accurate information to the public.
As a councilmember you should be aware that the public has the right to be heard, but just like at your City Council meetings, the CRA Board is under no obligation to respond to public comments. I felt this was an extra step to ensure that the public understood that we valued their input enough to provide a complete response.
Mendel said she did see the gentleman protesting, who was interested in purchasing the Salvation Army building. The CRA underbid him to buy, with taxpayer money, the Salvation Army Building when he wanted to pay more money and cash for it and develop it into a high end antique place.
He had a restoration company and it would be somebody we would want to get involved in restoring the downtown area, she said. “But, I didn’t get an answer; I didn’t understand how that could be.”
Leidel written response stated — This property was primed for redevelopment and had been vacant for over a year with no interest from the private sector.
We are unable to answer why the Salvation Army chose our offer over another person’s offer, he said. That question should be posed to the Salvation Army board who oversaw the purchase approval of the property. As you have stated, the Sebring CRA’s offer was for less than what another individual had offered to the Salvation Army.
Therefore, it would appear that there are other circumstances that the Salvation Army considered, Leidel said. The listing realtor contacted me prior to accepting our offer and asked if we would meet the other party’s offer price, which I declined to do.
The Sebring CRA saw the value in the property as an original structure from Sebring’s inception that created an opportunity to repurpose and redevelop the property, he said. As a Board, we felt it was in the best interest of the Sebring CRA District to pursue the purchase and we encouraged the other individual to submit a proposal.
As a point of information, the other individual needed financing to purchase the building, had limited working capital, and no restaurant experience, Leidel said. He also did not submit a proposal.
Mendel then spoke of the Roanoke building, which the CRA purchased and selected the business proposal of Bob and Tiffany Cadzow. Cynthia Hopkins and a partner from a Chicago suburb also submitted a business proposal for the Roanoke.
Mendel said Hopkins sent her information about a week ago that showed at the time of submitting her proposal, she had proof that they had $600,000 to into the Roanoke Building.
They were turned down in favor of the Faded group/the Cadzows with $144,000 with evidently Mr. Cadzow having several bankruptcies, she said.
“Why would our CRA Board approve that over an outside investor?” Mendel said. “I don’t think you are doing a good job with taxpayer money.”
Leidel responded — The CRA has been working to perfect the disposition of property process, and in the case of this property, we chose to go out for an RFP in order to attract the best candidate for the redevelopment of this prime downtown property. The board appointed a selection committee to review the proposals that were received and ultimately recommended that the Roanoke 1917, LLC proposal be selected.
From a conceptual point of view, the committee felt that the hotel concept was a better fit than the apartment concept and the Irish pub menu was a better fit for our area demographics than the proposed steakhouse concept, he said. Overall, the Roanoke 1917, LLC proposal complimented the vision of the downtown area.
The Members of Roanoke 1917, LLC are familiar with the Highlands County market and have successfully operated other hospitality businesses, Leidel said. The combination of their concept, experience, and financial condition were part of what lead to the committee’s recommendation and board approval.
It is the Sebring CRA Board’s prerogative to determine who they wish to enter into leases and sales agreements with for property that the Sebring CRA owns, he said.
-----
At the CRA meeting, Terry Mendel, Councilwoman Mendel’s husband, asked about the basis of the business agreements on three CRA-owned properties, which offers zero rent for five years and zero price for the business owner to acquire the building from the CRA?
Leidel responded, during the disposition of property process the Sebring CRA negotiated with the selected proposer(s) to construct a lease agreement that gives these business owners the greatest chance of success.
CRA’s across the state of Florida have a variety of tools and incentives they can offer property owners to aid in the redevelopment of their district, he noted. We have worked to develop a program to partner with area small businesses to take away one of the largest barriers to entry for downtown development.
We have the capacity to purchase the buildings and partner with these successful business owners to make improvements to these properties, Leidel said. Each agreement we have reached has had unique conditions. There is not a set criteria that we use, other than to try and find a mutually beneficial agreement that will bring the greatest positive impact to the Sebring CRA District.
Ultimately, it is the Sebring CRA Board’s prerogative to determine the terms for leases and sales agreements that they wish to enter into for property that the Sebring CRA owns, he said.
I would also like to reiterate that the goal of this program is to increase the property values of the buildings that we have purchased, Leidel said. This will increase the revenue to the Sebring CRA for future investment in the district. These buildings remain on the tax roll even while the Sebring CRA has ownership of them. It is that revenue that we focus on and not rental income or future sales revenue.
-----
Howard Ostlund, a former law enforcement officer and code enforcement officer, said abandoned and non-productive properties may cause blight to exist and continue the deterioration of properties within downtown Sebring. It can bring criminal elements. It can create a loss of tax revenues. It is a loss of enjoyment for residents. A loss of identity for the City and a loss of a destination point for tourists.
Redevelopment, which I think Mr. Mendel is talking about, if it deteriorates and falls into a state disrepair, we have no tax money. No money to share among the other properties in our community, he said. No matter how it is structured, zero rent, if I as a business owner and I am not in downtown Sebring, I am probably putting my own money into the property, which is offsetting the zero rent.
If at the end of the agreed upon number of years, if the business owner developed the property leave for whatever reason, it is still going to be sold, Ostlund said. It is still going to create tax revenue. If they are developed, it creates a destination point for others coming to the community.
“The grant money to develop properties and turn them into a viable productive business ... creates a better community for us,” he said.
Leidel said the final speaker, Howard Ostlund, spoke very complimentary about the work that the Sebring CRA is doing to encourage business owners to relocate to the downtown Sebring area.