SEBRING — A Chicago real estate development group, whose proposal for 209 Circle Park Drive lost out to a local proposal, claims "certain individuals and the bid evaluation process" violated the Florida Sunshine Law as well as other Florida Statutes governing intergovernmental programs.
The proposal from Yan & Arp LLC, of Chicago (Grace (Yan) Cui and Cynthia Hopkins) for the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency's property on the Circle included a restaurant; a pop-up storefront to incubate local entrepreneurs and showcase local products; a high-end, mini laundry lounge for the tenants and the community, and five rental units on the second floor, fully rebuilt.
The CRA selected the proposal from Robert and Tiffany Cadzow, of Sebring, which called for an Irish pub on the ground floor with hotel rooms on the second floor.
Yan & Arp's formal protest letter states, "We strongly urge the Community Redevelopment Agency Board to reject Mr. Bob Cadzow’s proposal on the ground that he violated the ethics code of the Purchasing Policy, specifically Anti-Lobbying and Non-Disclosure Information.
"Moreover, we urge the CRA Board to accept the proposal by Yan & Arp LLC for the benefit of public interest of Sebring taxpayers, of which the majority could be better informed of the terms and financial capabilities outlined in both proposals.
"Facts, irregularities, and rationale detailed in the enclosure demonstrate certain individual(s) and the bid evaluation process for the request for proposal violated the Florida Sunshine Law as well as other Florida Statutes governing intergovernmental programs," according to Yan & Arp.
Yan & Arp outlined what it called the Scoring Process Violation and the Sunshine Law.
"An email from the CRA Director to Yan & Arp on April 7, confirmed the recommendation decisions were made by the Selection Committee where 'no scoring is required for the disposition of property process.' " It is worth noting that scoring is a mandatory methodology prescribed in the RFP package.
After Yan & Arp’s multiple enquiries, "scoring meetings were finally held, for three CRA requests for proposals, by the Selection Committees without sufficient public notice. They are perfunctory in nature, especially noting the CRA Board had voted for and approved the recommendations of of two of the RFP's in the April 12 CRA Board meeting, again, without scoring," according to Yan & Arp.
Yan & Arp stated its proposal with a multi-family dwelling received punitive ratings in both categories of “Vision” and “Development Concept” despite it closely followed the RFP guidelines.
The peculiar bias of the Selection Committee continues in the “Legal and Financial Capability” category of the scoring sheets, according to Yan & Arp. Yan & Arp’s proposal did not require any taxpayer’s funding. In contrast Cadzow’s "lack of funding makes his proposal financially inexecutable."
In fact, during at least two public meetings, David Leidel (CRA board chair) commented on certain deal “terms and contract contingencies” that were already in negotiation with Cadzow "before" the CRA Board and the City Council procedurally approve the disposition transaction, according to Yan & Arp.
These favorable terms to Cadzow were discussed in private conversations in violation of the Sunshine Law and the Purchasing Policy, Yan & Arp claims.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez responded to Yan & Arp with a letter denying the claimed improprieties with the CRA's selection process.
Vazquez noted Yan & Arps claim of a violation of the city’s Purchasing Policy provision regarding Anti-Lobbying.
"Since there was no staff recommendation, any communication between CRA staff or Board members and the proposers could be considered a violation," Vazquez stated. "You reference a time when Mr. Leidel spoke with Mr. Cadzow as violating this provision, but since representatives from Yan & Arp LLC also communicated with CRA staff and Mr. Leidel, this technical violation should not be held against either respondent."
"I administratively deny your protest," Vazquez stated. "If you do not agree with this administrative decision, you may appeal the decision in writing to Scott Noethlich, as City Administrator, within five business days of the date of this letter. If you choose to do so, Mr. Noethlich will place your appeal on the next available agenda to be heard by City Council.
Leidel said Thursday the CRA had some misinformation on how the process was supposed to unfold.
"If we ran into any walls or made any mistakes, we went back and corrected them," he said. "We said we were going to score it in the proposal and we were told for the disposition of property, you don't have to score stuff.
But, since the scoring was stated in the Request For Proposal, it needs to be done, Leidel said. So they had the meeting again.
The folks who are protesting are not happy that they weren't chosen, he said.
"But, it is like I told them, their concept was not the best concept," Leidel said. They changed their restaurant idea three times. The best use for the upstairs was not apartments. The popup shops and laundromat were not things the selection committee thought would be successful.
They just refused to see that the committee did not like their proposal, he said.
Leidel said, 90% of what they accusing the CRA of in their protest is not factual, which the City Attorney addresses in Vazuez's response.
Leidel believes that from the way they have been doing this, Yan & Arp will take it to the next level with an appeal to the City Council.