SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is seeking business proposals for the former Salvation Army property at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive.
“The CRA is excited to offer a prominent location in Downtown Sebring for redevelopment,” a CRA press release states.
The CRA purchased the property last year for $195,000, which includes a two-story building totaling more than 4,000 square feet.
The property is original to the creation of the downtown. George E. Sebring, the city’s founder, deeded the property to The Salvation Army to construct its church in 1916, the CRA notes.
In October 2019, with the retirement of two of The Salvation Army’s majors, the building was offered for sale while the organization continued its mission from its Kenilworth Boulevard office/thrift store.
The CRA notes that its mission is to carry out redevelopment activities in the redevelopment area to include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the tax base, and encouraging public and private investments in an effort to revitalize the physical environment and the economy of the district.
The CRA explains that it is has taken a progressive approach to redevelopment in the area by focusing efforts on the acquisition and redevelopment of prime properties within the district in an effort to create a vibrant city center, and increase property values.
Note that due to a deed restriction on the property located at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive, no alcohol sales or consumption are permitted on the premise. Thus, acceptable proposals must not contain an alcohol component.
Only businesses that are located outside of the CRA district and looking to relocate or establish an additional location downtown will be considered. Proposals submitted by a nonprofit agency will not be considered.
Further information regarding the properties, the Redevelopment Master Plan, submission of proposals and all other pertinent information available to the CRA may be obtained by contacting the CRA’s executive director, Kristie Vazquez, 309 Circle Park Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.
A responsible proposer must provide a written, detailed outline to Vazquez on or before March 21, 2022. Proposals must be sealed and include the title of the project on the outside of the package. Proposals delivered to a different address or received after the deadline date listed in this notice will not be accepted.