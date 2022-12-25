SEBIRNG — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency started the 30-day period to submit proposals for the former Wachovia Bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive with a deadline of 3 p.m. on Jan. 23.
The CRA purchased the building in February 2019 for $325,000.
The City of Sebring was seriously exploring relocating City Hall to the structure, but Robert Blackmon, of the Blackmon family that purchased Harder Hall recently, has shown interest in acquiring the building.
According to Florida State Statutes, the disposition of the structure would first require the advertisement for business proposals for the property.
With the expected high cost to renovate the building into a city hall, the City Council members were in agreement with the CRA Board to advertise the property so it could be put it on the tax rolls through a private entity.
The CRA’s advertisement for the structure states it is a three-story building totaling more than 21,000 square feet. The property was previously utilized as a Wachovia Bank branch location but has since been vacant for more than 10 years. The building was constructed in 1973 and will need major updates.
It is zoned C1 Commercial and comes with the previous teller building located in the northeast corner of the property.
Proposals for redevelopment of this site must further the goals and objectives of the CRA’s Redevelopment Master Plan (2022).
Ther CRA notes, a responsible proposer must provide a written, detailed outline of its proposal to the CRA at 309 Circle Park Drive, Sebring, FL 33870 by 3 p.m., Jan. 23. Proposals must be sealed and include the title of the project on the outside of the package.
Further information regarding the properties, the Redevelopment Master Plan, submission of proposals and all other pertinent information available to the CRA may be obtained by contacting the CRA’s executive director, Kristie Vazquez, 309 Circle Park Drive, Sebring, FL 33870, 863-471-5104, www.DowntownSebring.org.
The downtown Wachovia location closed in July 2010.
Wachovia was acquired by Wells Fargo in 2008 followed by a three-year period of transition of the Wachovia branches to Wells Fargo.