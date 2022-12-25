Wachovia Building downtown Sebring

The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is seeking proposals for the Wachovia Building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBIRNG — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency started the 30-day period to submit proposals for the former Wachovia Bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive with a deadline of 3 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The CRA purchased the building in February 2019 for $325,000.

