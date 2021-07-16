SEBRING — The Sebring CRA wants the City of Sebring onboard for the proposed new location for a downtown civic center.
The Community Redevelopment Agency Board discussed recently creating a cultural center at the old Barnett Bank Building/Bank America building that now houses the Downtown Antique Mall.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said their is a lot of interest in it for multiple reasons – it would really create a good appearance coming into the downtown area and it could also provide more visibility and a heightened awareness for the Racing Hall of Fame, Highlands County Art League and the Sebring Historical Society.
“It would help out everybody across the board,” he said.
The exploration stage was step number one, Leidel said. Step number two is presenting the idea to the City Council to gauge their interest.
Part of this includes moving the Civic Center to the second floor of the former bank building. He wants to find out if the City Council has an interest in doing that or helping with any of the expenses.
If the City Council said it was not interested in pursuing the waterfront project, then the CRA would scrap the deal, Leidel said.
Leidel informed the CRA Board that he wants firm commitments from the City Council and potential tenants before the CRA moves forward and purchases the building, he said, adding the CRA doesn’t have another use for that building.
“I don’t think it would be wise for us to buy it without having an idea for what we would do with it,” Leidel said.
At the joint meeting of the Sebring City Council and the CRA Board on June 17 to review two concepts for redeveloping the city’s waterfront area on lake Jackson, it was revealed that the CRA is looking at purchasing the former Barnett/Bank America building to create the Sebring Culture Center.
The conceptual plans for the city’s waterfront development eliminates the Jack Stroup Civic Center and the fate of the Weigle House and Clovelly House are in question as the concept is revised.