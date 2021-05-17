SEBRING — Density and Comprehensive Plan changes are sought by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency for a builder’s proposed four-story residential structure on North Ridgewood Drive and for future development in the core downtown area.
The CRA recently approved the proposal for a four-story mixed use residential building on the CRA’s North Ridgewood Drive property where the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel was previously located.
Construction Revolution’s plans for the property include covered parking spaces on the ground floor along with retail space, management office and fitness center. Floors two through four would have up to 50 apartments for rent.
At Tuesday’s Sebring City Council meeting, CRA Board Chair David Leidel will approach Council for conceptual approval of a change to the City’s Comprehensive Plan to address the need for an increase in the density for a segment of the core downtown district, according to the Council meeting agenda.
The CRA was gifted the property at 139 North Ridgewood Drive that housed the Nan-Cess-O-Wee Hotel by the former owner, Tony Collins. The CRA undertook the demolition of the hotel at the order of the City’s building official due to the deteriorated conditions of the building, the agenda item states.
The former hotel building was three stories tall and housed 25 hotel rooms on the upper floors. The bottom floor of the property provided for the hotel lobby and commercial spaces.
The CRA issued a “request for proposal” for the redevelopment of the site in an effort to attract a developer to construct new multi-family as the CRA had originally hoped for with the last developer.
The CRA district needs the injection of new market rate apartments to provide for the living component that is missing within the downtown mix, according to the CRA.
The CRA’s selected respondent/developer for the opportunity is proposing to construct a four-story, 50-unit multi-family housing development of which the bottom floor will provide covered parking for residents.
The City’s current code will only allow for a maximum density of 40 dwelling units per acre. The new proposed development would need for the code to be amended to allow for up to 116 dwelling units per acre, as well as an amendment to the City’s Comprehensive Plan to allow for the increase in density.
After discussion with city officials and the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, the CRA would like to create a zoning overlay that will encompass a portion of the core downtown district and allow for this increase in density for future development opportunities, according to the agenda.
The proposed multi-family housing development would require a rezoning of the parcel from C-1 (commercial) to PD (planned development).
The Sebring City Council meeting is at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.