SEBRING — Plans for the development of a new business in the CRA-owned building at 301 Circle Park Drive have been slowed by the permitting process.
In March, a project update reported that the renovation for the business would be completed May 1.
In May, the CRA Board granted a one-year extension for the business to be open, but the combination of businesses – restaurant, distillery along with serving beer and wine – has delayed the permitting process.
The CRA Board wants to see progress on the project and the building permit issued by its Aug. 8 meeting.
Sugar Sand Distillery owner Don Davies partnered with Tony Castronova for a joint venture at the Circle property that would involve Italian food, craft spirits, craft beer, commercial beer/wine and live entertainment venue under one roof.
At a recent CRA Board meeting, Board Chair David Leidel said the extension is still approved, but the board wants to add a deadline for Davies to obtain a building permit so they know that progress is being made.
Davies said he turned his plans over repeatedly to the city seeking a declaration from a city official that the business either needed a sprinkler system or not.
Two months ago he received a letter from a consultant the city hired to determine if sprinklers were needed, he said.
Leidel said if the board added in a provision stating he needed a building permit by Aug. 1 that doesn’t sound like it is a big issue.
Davies responded, “I don’t know why we continue to come back here and add stuff. We have obviously worked as hard as we can. We turned in numerous sets of plans. We got no guidance from the city.
“The city building official has the ultimate say and he could have said ‘no’ we do not need a sprinkler system,” Davies said. “We were waiting for a determination from him and we have not gotten that. We don’t even have it yet. We have the letter from the consultant, but nothing from the building official saying ‘yes’ you do need a sprinkler system.”
Bandenhorst said if it is that close, the permit should be in place by the August CRA meeting (Aug. 8), there should be no reason to grant an extension for 12 months if there is no building permit or construction because then they are just tying up the property.
Leidel said, “the fear of the CRA is the building is going to be tied up for another 10 months and nothing is being done and what is the CRA trying to do to prevent that.”
Davies countered, “We are $157,000 into this building now.”
Bandenhorst made a motion that the board reserves the right to extend the agreement past the August meeting granted that permits have been issued for construction at 301 Circle Park Drive.
CRA Board Member Shannon Sapp seconded the motion, which was unanimously approved by the board.