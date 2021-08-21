Venice, FL (34285)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 78F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.