SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is seeking business proposals for two properties it owns in downtown Sebring - one property is the former Shoemaker Plumbing business on the circle and the other is the former Salvation Army building on North Ridgewood Drive.
The CRA's announcement of the opportunities states it is excited to offer two prominent locations in Downtown Sebring for redevelopment.
The property at 305 Circle Park Drive is a single-story- building totaling more than 1,300 square feet. The property has a prime location in the Historic District of Downtown Sebring and is currently zoned C1 Commercial, and has a large display window facing Circle Park offering high visibility from both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
The property could also come with a rear storage building located at 250 Wall Street if needed. The storage building was constructed in 1991 and is 625 square feet. The building also offers rear alley access for deliveries, and two dedicated parking spaces.
The property at 120 North Ridgewood Drive is a two-story building totaling more than 11,000 square feet. The property has a prime location in the Historic District of Downtown Sebring and is original to the creation of the Downtown. George E. Sebring deeded the property to the Salvation Army to construct their church in 1916, and they continued that use up until last year.
The mission of the CRA is to carry out redevelopment activities in the redevelopment area to include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the tax base, and encouraging public and private investments in an effort to revitalize the physical environment and the economy of the district.
The CRA has taken a progressive approach to redevelopment in the area by focusing efforts on the acquisition and redevelopment of prime properties within the district in an effort to create a vibrant city center, and increase property values.
The purpose of the redevelopment of these properties is to promote revitalization and to serve as a catalyst for the continued progression of the downtown with the goal of creating a destination to live, work, shop, and play.
A key objective as part of the CRA’s redevelopment strategy for Downtown Sebring is the creation of eateries in and around the downtown area, thus preference will be given to proposals for a bakery/eatery for 305 Circle Park Drive and a coffee shop/eatery for 120 Ridgewood Drive.
Note that due to a deed restriction on the property located at 120 North Ridgewood Drive, no alcohol sales are permitted on the premise.
Thus, acceptable proposals must not contain an alcohol component. Only businesses that are located outside of the CRA district and looking to relocate or establish an additional location downtown will be considered.
The CRA notes that the proposals for redevelopment of these sites must further the purposes and objectives of the CRA’s Redevelopment Master Plan (2004). A copy of the current master plan and applicable design guidelines for the CRA district are available at www.DowntownSebring.org/Resources.
Further information regarding the properties, the Redevelopment Master Plan, submission of proposals and all other pertinent information available to the CRA may be obtained by contacting the CRA’s Executive Director, Kristie Vazquez, 309 Circle Park Drive, Sebring, FL 33870, 863-471-5104, www.DowntownSebring.org.
A responsible proposer must provide a written, detailed outline of its proposal to the CRA’s representative Kristie Vazquez on or before September 14, 2021. Proposals must be sealed and include the title of the project on the outside of the package.