Sebring waterfront redevelopment

The concept for the redevelopment of the City of Sebring's property at the City Pier on Lake Jackson. 

 CITY OF SEBRING

SEBRING — While there has been a lull in action on the Sebring waterfront redevelopment project, the Community Redevelopment Agency hopes to work with the City of Sebring on the drainage issues first.

The next step is to solve the drainage problem (runoff water and drainage on Lakeview Drive), Leidel said. The CRA has been in contact with City staff about what that process is going to look like. There is some engineering work that has to occur.

