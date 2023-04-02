SEBRING — While there has been a lull in action on the Sebring waterfront redevelopment project, the Community Redevelopment Agency hopes to work with the City of Sebring on the drainage issues first.
The next step is to solve the drainage problem (runoff water and drainage on Lakeview Drive), Leidel said. The CRA has been in contact with City staff about what that process is going to look like. There is some engineering work that has to occur.
Now just coming off the heels of the City Council election, it sort of got stopped briefly to let the new Councilmembers come in, he said.
“We didn’t want to put any decisions on the old Council right before they were coming off,” he said. “So now there is a new Council in, my understanding is that the City Administrator will communicate with the City Council and get them up to speed on where we are in that process to get some more commitment from the City.”
If the City is willing to help, then the CRA will probably step forward and say it is willing to contribute to the cost of the engineering portion if the City is behind moving forward with the waterfront project, Leidel said.
The CRA’s summary of the waterfront project in its 2021-22 annual report states – stemming off last year’s efforts to reignite this key project, this fiscal year saw the conclusion of the planning phase for the downtown’s connection to the waterfront area on the shores of Lake Jackson.
The CRA’s Waterfront Redevelopment Project is a key revitalization effort for the downtown, and aims to finish the efforts of an earlier waterfront plan started in 1991.
The CRA contracted with Kimley-Horn to design the future waterfront area and redevelop a local natural resource for the rural community.
Currently the existing waterfront is underutilized due to inadequate design and discordant features.
The goal of the project is to create a focal waterfront amenity for Sebring, and create a public space for recreation that is a connection to downtown, the CRA annual report notes.
Kimley-Horn estimated the phase-one cost at about $6.3 million. The estimated cost for the entire project was between $17 million and $24 million.
Initially the phase-one scope of work included the addition of splash pads, a new playground, and possibly work on the beachfront and work on the City Pier.