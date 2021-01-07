SEBRING — After the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board approved a loan on Dec. 23 to borrow $1.5 million for property acquisition and renovation, Board Chair David Leidel said the CRA will make a big impact in the CRA district.
He offered more details on that impact for 2021 at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
He said the CRA plans to return to the City Council for approval of an additional $5 million loan once its master plan is updated.
The CRA staff is working with the city’s purchasing agent to develop three RFPs (request for proposals) now, Leidel said. “We have plans for the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property RFP to be on our agenda at next week’s board meeting.”
The RFPs for the two buildings on the Circle should be ready to go out for solicitation no later than Feb. 14, he said. The CRA purchased the buildings last year at 209 Circle Park Drive and 301 Circle Park Drive.
“Next week we will have members from S&ME [design firm] in town to meet with City Council members and CRA Board members as part of the master plan kickoff,” he said. The expectation is that it will take S&ME about six months to make the updates to the CRA’s master plan.
Some of the items hoped for in the new plan include: a rent subsidy for new businesses in the district, an extension of time for the CRA to exist, and the ability to offer competitive incentives to attract new businesses to the CRA district, Leidel said.
At the CRA meeting on Monday the board will approve the contract with Kimley Horn (planning firm) to begin the design phase of the waterfront project, he said.
“This is perhaps one of the most exciting endeavors that we will embark on this year since this project has been part of the CRA’s plan for over 30 years,” Leidel said. This project will start with meetings moderated by Kimley Horn with council members, stake holders and public input to determine the best use of the waterfront for the district.
Once the plan has been designed it will be brought to council for approval with the hope to begin construction around this time next year, he said.
“While everyone has high expectations for 2021, I can tell you that the CRA is in the process of making a big impact in our district this year,” Leidel said. “Updating the master plan, beginning the waterfront design, filling downtown vacancies and starting construction on the old are just the beginning of what we plan to take place in downtown Sebring.”
After the council meeting, Leidel said if the CRA borrows $5 million it would be used primarily for property acquisition and renovation.