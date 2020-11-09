SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will be taking the final step today to set into motion a six month project to update the CRA’s Master Plan.
At its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today the CRA Board will consider approving a $107,270 contract with S&ME, Inc., which will develop the updated Master Plan. The engineering, planning and design firm has about two dozen offices in the eastern U.S. including two in Florida in Orlando and Tampa.
S&ME’s proposal said it will prepare an update of the 2004 Community Redevelopment Plans for the City’s CRA that will reflect the existing condition of the CRA and identify additional capital projects and redevelopment programming.
The CRA’s last Master Plan update was conducted in 2004 at a total cost of around $96,000.
Highlands News-Sun asked CRA Board Chairman David Leidel about the recommended projects from the 2004 update.
Some of them have been done and some of them had to be tweaked, he said.
“Looking at what we need going forward is what caused us take a look at revisiting the Master Plan,” Leidel said. “One of the big things that is being tweaked in the plan is the life of the CRA.”
The Sebring CRA will expire in the next four to five years, but with the updated Master Plan it can be extended another 20 years, which would be the last extension, in accordance with Florida Statutes, he said. There is time allowed, but you have to go and ask for it so that is part of what this Master Plan is going to do.
Also, the plan will address some issues that have come up related to the COVID pandemic.
“We tried to help out some of the businesses in our district when COVID first hit and there were shutdowns that were coming, but there was nothing in our plan that would allow for any kind of rent subsidies or business grants or anything like that because nobody, of course, would have thought of a pandemic hitting and shutting down the economy, Leidel said.
S&ME prepared two additional proposals, $30,000 each, to identify potential areas to expand the CRA boundaries and to prepare site build-out scenarios (graphic master plans) and marketing materials for targeted opportunity sites within the CRA district.
Leidel said the planning firm offered those additional options, but it is not something the CRA is seeking.
The process to expand CRA district is a lot more stringent than updating the plan or asking for more time for the district, he said.
“We have a fairly large district and it really incorporates the necessary portion of our City,” Leidel said.
Also, the CRA board will likely not approve the 3-D imaging option for the plan, he said.
“We are going to be very cautious with how we spend those dollars,” Leidel said. “Spending too much money on the Master Plan that takes away the ability to implement that Master Plan.”
The Sebring CRA was created in 1983 by the City of Sebring City Council to aid in eliminating blight in the City and guide the City in its redevelopment efforts.
The Sebring CRA encompasses 650 acres including the Historic District in the heart of Downtown Sebring.
The purpose of the CRA is to revitalize the physical environment and the economy of the Community Redevelopment Area.
The CRA’s activities are designed to solve the underlying problems of slum and blighted conditions through planning, redevelopment, historic preservation, economic development and affordable housing so that the tax base can be protected and enhanced by these mutually supportive activities.