CRA signage project

A view of North Ridgewood Drive showing one of the proposed locations of signs, as part of a CRA project, showing parking locations in downtown Sebring.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will consider awarding a bid to make and install signs indicating the locations of public parking in the downtown.

CRA Board Chair David Leidel said Friday the CRA is doing the Wayfinding Signage Project in phases and starting with the parking signs.

