SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will consider awarding a bid to make and install signs indicating the locations of public parking in the downtown.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said Friday the CRA is doing the Wayfinding Signage Project in phases and starting with the parking signs.
One quote for the project was dramatically higher, then there was the quote from Souther Signs and another quote was the lowest, but didn’t include installation, they could do it, but then they would be hiring Mike Souther of Souther Signs for the installation.
“Mike’s quote is the one we wanted to go with,” Leidel said. “For the cost and the installation, he was the number one and it is basically parking signs at this point to identify the parking lots in the downtown district.”
Souther noted in a communication with the CRA that he could produce and install each sign for $1,784. Another quote showed a quantity of 19 signs.
The CRA agenda states that staff has worked with the City to determine the proposed locations for the signs per the design intent document from AECOM (infrastructure design firm), and contacted multiple sign manufacturers for quotes to produce and install the signs.
The signs would be 8 feet high with “Historic Downtown” above the “P” parking symbol and directional arrow with “Sebring” printed below the “P.”
The recommended action for the CRA Board is to approve of the specifications and locations of the public parking lot signs as detailed in the agenda packet, as well as approve of moving forward with the manufacturing and installation of the signs from Souther Signs.