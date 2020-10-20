SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency simplified its Façade Grant Program and earmarked $20,000 toward the effort to improve CRA district properties.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the CRA Board simplified the Façade Grant Program a little bit it to entice additional interest.
The CRA budgeted $20,000 for façade grants in its 2020-21 fiscal year.
The individual grants, for residential or commercial properties, will be up to $1,000 of eligible expenses, which are pressure washing, painting, awnings/canopies and lighting fixtures.
“We made it pretty simplistic,” Vazquez said. “Hopefully people will take advantage of the painting and pressure washing and potentially we could have 20 new properties in the CRA district each year that have a facelift to them.”
Also, the 301 and 209 Circle Park Drive properties/buildings that the CRA recently purchased were discussed by the CRA Board.
Vazquez said the CRA will be doing separate request for proposals (RFP) on the properties.
They would be looking for interested parties who would potentially like to develop the entire property, such as a larger developer especially for the larger space of the 209 property, where commercial would be on the ground floor and residential above, she said. The other option for the properties would be for the relocation of established businesses, in Sebring or from other areas, into either of the buildings.
“We do hope to advertise this as far and wide as we can reach for interest,” Vasquez said. Interested parties would submit their business plan, financials and their proposition for the space and how they would like to utilize it.
The CRA Board would put together a selection committee, which would review the proposals and recommend the best ones for the Board to consider.
The CRA purchased the 209 Circle Park Drive property which once housed the Cat House Restaurant, for $400,000 and purchased the 301 Circle Park Drive property, which once housed a pharmacy and Gallery 301, for $230,000.
Both buildings have been vacant for over a year.
“We definitely see both buildings staying there. Certainly to restore them and then get viable businesses inside,” Vazquez said.
Also, the CRA Board voted to continue with David Leidel as Board chair and Kelly Cosgrave as vice chair.