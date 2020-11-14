SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Board has accepted the donation of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel after the structure's owner met a few stipulations requested by the board.
The owner of the long-time vacant building on North Ridgewood Drive, Tony Collins, was issued a notice from the City of Sebring on July 21, 2020 stating that the structure needed to be repaired or demolished.
He had filed a notice of demolition with the City and some demolition prep work was done more than a month ago, but the three-story building has not been demolished.
When Collins failed to demolish the building by the City's Code Enforcement Board deadline of Nov. 2, the City of Sebring budgeted $275,000 to safely take the building down.
Collins had offered to give the building to the CRA in October, but there were issues with the building's title that prevented the CRA from accepting the offer at that time. The title issue has since been resolved.
Last Monday, the CRA Board approved of the acceptance of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel by the CRA, and for the CRA to move forward with the demolition of it pending Collins being able to meet a few stipulations.
Collins needed to provide a properly executed original warranty deed into the CRA, written confirmation from all contractors that have performed work on the site within the last 90 days showing they have been paid in full for their work as of the date of acceptance, and evidence that the donation was approved by all owners of the donor.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said Friday that Collins met the stipulations and the CRA has ownership of the building.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Friday the CRA will have essentially have the same demolition contract the City was considering with the BG Group (Delray Beach), he said. Also, BG Group will be doing the remainder of the abatement work.
The BG Group's quote for the demolition was $186,165.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said recently, "When you look at how the CRA gauges success, the success was that piece of property would be renovated with a new set of apartments built there with multiple people living in them in the downtown area."