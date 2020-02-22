SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will consider an change order to the West Center Avenue Revitalization Project to improve the curbside appearance.
The purpose of this project, which is in progress now, is to form a more cohesive and visually harmonized link between the city’s downtown Circle Park and Rotary Park, the City Pier and the Cultural District.
The agenda for Monday’s CRA meeting states, after discussions with the City and the Mayor, the suggestion was made to include an additional enhancement to the West Center Avenue Revitalization Project.
The enhancement would include irrigation to the grassed right-of-way area between the front of the sidewalk and the curb of the road for both sides of the street, as well as an upgrading of the grass planned for that area from Bahia to the St. Augustine variety for a more attractive appearance.
The current project design does not include the installation of irrigation to supply water to this grassed area.
The additional work would be done through a change order to the current contract with the contractor for the project, Excavation Point, which has stated the price for these items is $9,160.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said, “The change to the St. Augustine grass will provide for a more visibly pleasing appearance and the inclusion of irrigation will preserve the investment in the grassed right of way to ensure it continues to provide a positive aesthetic appeal to the area into the future.
“The project time frame is where we anticipated it to be, to enable the inclusion of the irrigation and the sod installation to the north side of the project.”
The cost of the project, not including the proposed changes, is $180,038.
The City Council approved a resolution to authorize the use of $84,240 for the project from the City’s infrastructure fund balance.
The Sebring CRA will meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, in the City Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave.
The scope of the project includes removing the existing sidewalks; removing tree roots and grading the area to install eight-foot wide paver sidewalks on both sides of the street; and installing multiple palm trees on each side of the street, tree grates, irrigation, lighting, sodding, parking spot striping and crosswalks.