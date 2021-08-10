SEBRING — From festivals to competitions of all sorts, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board will consider funding event grants for the 2021-22 fiscal year including a new event scheduled in December.
The CRA Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, in the City Council Chambers.
Joel Lamp submitted an Event Grant Application to request funding reimbursement for the Spartan Tough Mudder Kids event in the amount of $7,500.
This new event will be held on Dec. 11 in downtown Sebring utilizing the civic center and waterfront area, according to the CRA agenda.
According to the grant application, Spartan Kids is a new adventure-inspired kids obstacle course recommended for children ages 5-12. Junior racers of all abilities now have the chance to take on their own version of the legendary Spartan course and learn the benefits of teamwork, communication and overcoming obstacles on an un-timed, non-competitive.
The expected attendance is 5,000, according to the grant application.
As a result of the Event Grant workshop held on Aug. 4, , the suggested grant awards for the 2021-22 fiscal year events are:
• Crazy Pepper Chili Cook Off — $1,416.66.
• New Year’s Eve Block Party — $1,833.33.
• Sebring Arts & Crafts Festival — $1,416.66.
• Sebring Multisport Festival — $6,916.66
• Sebring Soda Festival — $5,166.66.
• GFNY Cycling — $2,166.66
• Motosurf — $9,166.66.
Under project updates, the agenda shows for 139 North Ridgewood Drive, the Nan-ces-o-wee Hotel property, staff is working with the Central Florida Regional Planning Council to address the steps necessary for the development of the property.
Staff is also working with the CRA attorney and the developer to review and edit the draft agreement.
Construction Revolution’s plans for the CRA-owned property include covered parking spaces on the ground floor of a four-story building along with retail space, management office and fitness center. Floors two through four would have up to 50 apartments for rent.
Also, the board will discuss the creation of a new Event Space Development Grant program for 2021-22 fiscal year.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said it was brought to CRA’s attention there could be a need for creating a space within the district that would be specifically for community events, performances or for folks to be able to gather.
There is a group that may come forward that would be willing to champion that program, he said.
“We have been in conversation with a couple of different groups,” Leidel said. At the end of the fiscal year, the CRA has a few dollars left over from a grant fund that could be used for this specific use.