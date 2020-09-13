SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will consider at its Monday meeting entering into an agreement with a firm to update the CRA’s Master Plan.
Four firms submitted proposals to perform the updating of the Master Plan.
The CRA Master Plan selection committee met Sept. 1 to begin negotiations with the top-ranked firm S&ME of Orlando. The firm’s proposal includes a total price of $107,270.
The selection committee’s recommendation is to approve of the utilizing S&ME for these services at the stated price in the proposal, according the the CRA meeting agenda.
For reference, the CRA’s last master plan update that was conducted in 2004 at a total cost of around $96,000, the agenda notes.
S&ME’s proposal said it will prepare an update of the 2004 Community Redevelopment Plans for the City’s CRA that will reflect the existing condition of the CRA and identify additional capital projects and redevelopment programming.
The kick-off and data collection on the update to the plan will include an S&ME project manager coordinating closely with the CRA program manager on the various aspects of the project including establishing the initial project schedule and performance milestones, identifying resources, reviewing public hearing/workshop options, planning the key stakeholder interviews, reviewing the project budget and scope and establishing a standing briefing schedule (bi-weekly) to provide the City timely project budget status and project completion updates.
Also the CRA will consider a design review application for 446 South Franklin St. and facade grant applications for 159 S. Commerce Ave., 204 S. Ridgewood Drive and 130 N. Ridgewood Drive.
The Sebring CRA will meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, City Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.