SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board will discuss two bank properties, one that it owns and one it may purchase, at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The former Bank of America building is being considered for having a civic center on the second floor. The CRA's waterfront redevelopment plan is being revised with the Jack Stroup Civic Center possibly being removed for a more expansive change of the city-owned waterfront property.
The preliminary plan is to have the Highlands Art League, Sebring Historical Society and the Hall of Fame from Sebring International Raceway on the ground floor of the two-story building.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said recently the former bank building on South Ridgewood Drive is owned by Mike Tellschow and is for sale.
Leidel said he wants to get input from the City Council because the CRA shouldn't purchase the building if the City Council doesn't like the idea or wants to do something else.
"I need to get a little more feedback from my board, support there, and then support from City Council," he said.
Also, the CRA Board will discuss the former Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive, which the CRA purchased in February of 2019.
The CRA Board agenda states, the City advertised for letters of interest for the current location of City Hall on May 10 to determine if there was interest from anyone to purchase the property in order to have enough funds to take on the relocation of City Hall to the Wachovia Bank Building.
No responses were received for the property.
Staff will plan to work with the city's purchasing agent to draft a disposition notice for the property to determine interest for the redevelopment of the property in the event the city does not move forward with the relocation and the property is not needed for additional parking to accommodate the redevelopment of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property.
The board will discuss this property in great detail as a separate item under new business, the agenda states.