Sebring CRA

It has been more than a year since the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency initially advertised for solicitations for 305 Circle Park Drive.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency Selection Committee will interview the shortlist of seven business proposals for the disposition of 305 Circle Park Drive & 250 Wall Street at noon Monday, Sept 12 and 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the City Council Chambers.

In its second solicitation for proposals, for the former Shoemaker Plumbing building on Circle Park Drive, the CRA received 18 business ideas, which was narrowed in mid-July to a shortlist of seven proposals as the Community Redevelopment Agency looks for the best fit for its property.

