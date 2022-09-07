SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency Selection Committee will interview the shortlist of seven business proposals for the disposition of 305 Circle Park Drive & 250 Wall Street at noon Monday, Sept 12 and 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the City Council Chambers.
In its second solicitation for proposals, for the former Shoemaker Plumbing building on Circle Park Drive, the CRA received 18 business ideas, which was narrowed in mid-July to a shortlist of seven proposals as the Community Redevelopment Agency looks for the best fit for its property.
Highlands News-Sun asked CRA Board Chairman David Leidel about the two-month period between making a shortlist and interviewing the proposers. He said it was summertime and they were trying to get schedules coordinated.
The one-story, 1,300-square-foot building at 305 Circle Park Drive was purchased by the CRA in 2021, along with a nearby storage building at 250 Wall Street, for $109,000.
Following is the shortlist of business proposals and the proposers who will be interviewed by the CRA selection committee on a yet to be determined date in August.
- Bella Gusto Olive Oil Co. – second location (olive oils, vinegars and food items) – Lisa Turner.
- Little Italy on the Circle – Little Italy’s second location (restaurant) – Mike and Melanie Fischetti.
- 826 Picks – vintage shop filled with unique and hard to find limited items – Earl and Jennifer Mandrell.
- Macarito’s – fast casual restaurant featuring a Southwest menu – MacGregor ‘Chef Mac’ Gentleman.
- JP’s Big Boy Subs – full-service sub shop – Judith Temple.
- Moore Mischief Managed Rooms of Escape – escape rooms – Larry Moore.
- Southern Wine Room at
- Circle Park – wine room and eatery centered on Southern cuisine – Sal Castro.
In its initial solicitation for the property, the CRA received nine proposals in September 2021.
Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop, which has a shop in downtown Winter Haven, was selected with its plan to open a second location. But in May, the businesses owner informed the CRA that she doesn’t believe this is the right time for her to open a second location.