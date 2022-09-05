SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will review the event grant applications for the 2022-23 fiscal year at a workshop at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
The CRA Board will review seven event grant applications totaling $16,600.
The CRA’s draft budget for 2022/23 shows $25,000 for event grants.
• New Year’s Eve Block Party — Tommy Brandt.
Brandt submitted an event grant application to request funding for the New Year’s Eve Block Party in the amount of $1,500
The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. — midnight in Downtown Sebring.
• Sebring Soda Festival — Tenille Drury-Smith.
Drury-Smith submitted an event grant application to request funding for the Sebring Soda Festival in the amount of $5,000.
The event will be held on Friday, April 7 from 3 p.m. — 9 p.m. and Sat., April 8 from 11 a.m. — 9 p.m. in Downtown Sebring.
• Sebring Christmas on the Circle — Tenille Drury-Smith.
Drury-Smith submitted an event grant application to request funding for Sebring Christmas on the Circle in the amount of $1,500.
The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. in Downtown Sebring.
• Crazy Pepper Chili Cook Off — John Pepper.
Pepper submitted an event grant application to request funding for the Crazy Pepper Chili Cook Off in the amount of $1,500.
The event will be held on Sat., Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Downtown Sebring.
• Sebring Fine Arts & Crafts Festival — Larry Felder.
Felder submitted an event grant application to request funding for the Sebring Fine Arts & Crafts Festival in the amount of $1,500.
The event will be held on Sat., Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Downtown Sebring.
• Halloween on the Circle — Rob Bullock.
Bullock submitted an event grant application to request funding for Halloween on the Circle in the amount of $4,100.
The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. in Downtown Sebring.
• Heartland Fire Fest — Rob Bullock.
Bullock submitted an event grant application to request funding for Heartland Fire Fest in the amount of $1,500.
The event will be held on Sat., Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. in Downtown Sebring