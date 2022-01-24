SEBRING — The updated final design plan for the Sebring Redevelopment Agency’s Waterfront Redevelopment project will be reviewed by the CRA Board at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.
James Pankonin with consulting firm Kimley-Horn will present the updated final design.
The CRA Board will review the design prior to Kimley-Horn presenting the design to the City Council for final approval at Council’s Feb. 1 meeting.
After gathering input from the public, organizations and city officials, Kimley-Horn initially presented two design concepts for the waterfront in June at a joint meeting of the CRA Board and City Council.
Most of the City officials favored Concept 2, but also liked portions of Concept 1.
Kimley-Horn developed a revised concept for the City-owned Lake Jackson waterfront property, which was presented at another joint CRA/council meeting on Dec. 14.
With the additional suggestions from the Dec. 14 meeting, Kimley-Horn created the final design plan that will be presented at today’s CRA meeting.
The plan’s key components, according to Kimley-Horn:
• Combination of plans — upper 25% of Concept 1 and lower 75% of Concept 2.
• Prefer more traditional pier.
• Prefer larger event lawn.
• Prefer softer lake edge.
• Separation of boaters and swimmers.
• Access for safety and maintenance.
• Parking considerations.
• Increased visibility to lake and into park.
The agenda shows, the CRA board will also review information regarding the Civic Center usage and the CRA’s financial support to the Highlands Art League as both pertain to the finalization of the project’s design.
The Civic Center usage report shows revenue and expenses for each month in 2021, which shows an average monthly loss of $1,501.
The CRA tally of support to the Highlands Art League since 2003 shows a total of $114,289.
The CRA agenda shows the the recommended action is to approve of the design of the CRA’s Waterfront Redevelopment project, and make a recommendation to the City Council for approval at its Feb. 1 meeting.
Pankonin and Bill Waddill, also of Kimley-Horn, were the lead designers of Bradenton’s Riverwalk a $6.2 million project funded by Bradenton’s Downtown Development Authority. Riverwalk is a 1.5-mile park, overlooking the Manatee River, that spans downtown Bradenton.