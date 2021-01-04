SEBRING — Now that the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency has some prime properties in the downtown area, it will be seeking developers in the new year to utilize the properties for the betterment of the CRA District.
In August, the CRA decided to purchase two vacant buildings on the Sebring Circle for a total of $630,000: One was $400,000 for the 209 Circle Park Drive property, which once housed the Cat House Restaurant. The other was $230,000 for the 301 Circle Park Drive property, which once housed a pharmacy.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said recently, “We are working through the RFP [request for proposal] process to get that going with the City.”
CRA staff is working on drafting the RFP, she said. There are specific rules on how the CRA can dispose of property such as gifting it, leasing it, selling it or whatever that may be so they are still working with the City on that.
It would be wonderful to have it ready for the January CRA Board meeting but they are on the City’s time frame on when they can get that RFP drafted with a 30-day advertisement, Vazquez said.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said it is long process and realistically it will be on the board’s February agenda.
The other RFP that is going out is for the property of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel to bring in a developer to redevelop that property, Leidel noted.
The CRA recently acquired the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property at 139 N. Ridgewood Dr. The owner gave the property to the CRA, which paid about $186,165 for the demolition of the three-story building that had serious structural issues.
Other CRA activity in 2021 will be associated with the CRA Board approving on Dec. 23 to borrow $1.5 million for property acquisition and renovation.