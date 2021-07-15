SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency wants the Sebring City Council to make a decision about relocating City Hall to the former Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive.
The CRA purchased the former bank property in February of 2019.
The city has been looking at relocating City Hall to the three-story structure, but no one responded when the city sought letters of interest in purchasing the current City Hall on South Commerce Avenue.
The CRA Board wants Board Chair David Leidel to ask the City Council to make a decision, within two months, on whether or not they intend to move forward with pursuing the old Wachovia Building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive as a future city hall.
If the city does have interest in the building, the CRA Board would like to know the timeline of when the renovation would start and when they plan to occupy it.
A factor in the bank property is the four-story construction project proposed for the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee property on North Ridgewood Drive.
“We are still in the beginning phases of trying to work on that project and there has been a couple of councilmen who have raised a question regarding the density of that project and the number of parking spaces that will be dedicated at the proposed spot,” Leidel said.
He believes there will be 36 parking spaces with the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property project on the ground floor with 51 residential units slated to be in the building, he said. Council members have questioned what would happen to parking on North Ridgewood Drive if there were more than one car per unit or if the building was occupied at full capacity.
Leidel said if a good solution for parking is not found and the only option is to make 228 N. Ridgewood into a parking lot, the priority is to see the Nan-Ces-O-Wee project completed over the relocation of city hall.
There have been other ideas for parking, such as building a parking garage behind the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property, he said. There is already parking there, but he said building parking garages can be expensive.