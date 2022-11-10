AVON PARK — The Sebring City Council approved a resolution declaring a local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Nicole, but the City of Avon Park has made no such declaration.
The Sebring City Council made the emergency declaration at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.
City Clerk Kathy Haley said Wednesday the city is still in the mode from Hurricane Ian and now doing again what it did to prepare for that hurricane.
All the city’s departments know the routine and drill and were already in preparation mode before being instructed to do so, she said.
The heavy rains a couple of weeks before and during Hurricane Ian have caused stormwater runoff issues on portions of Lakeview Drive on the west side of Lake Jackson.
While there is a major project in the works to alleviate the stormwater issues and improve the roadway, the City Council recently approved some roadway improvements in the interim, but that work has yet to commence.
Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader said Wednesday that Avon Park has not declared a state of emergency related to the storm. He was still contemplating it.
“We are taking down our Christmas decorations that we put up on the Mall,” he said. “We are taking them down and tying them down so they don’t fly away.”
But some of the debris from Hurricane Ian hasn’t been picked up yet, Schrader said. They have been picking it up seven days a week so they are doing the best they can.
Highlands News-Sun asked what areas that flooded in the past could be a concern now?
“We had a few areas during the last hurricane and the ground is still saturated and the lakes are real high so it depends on how much rain we get, but there is a potential for some flooding here,” Schrader said. One of the areas that floods quite often is Crystal Lake Club (mobile home park), which had a couple of roads flooded recently. “It’s a concern depending on how many inches of rain we get.”