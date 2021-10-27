SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved the donation of the Girl Scout House property on South Commence Avenue to Florida Medal of Honor Memorial, Inc. for the construction of a memorial.
At a recent City Council meeting, Michael Borders said it came to the attention of the Medal of Honor Memorial Committee that it could possibly acquire the property commonly called the Girl Scout House.
“We believe that is actually a great idea. While it is a smaller piece of property, which caused our construction guru to adjust his plans, we believe we can put a really nice memorial in the heart of downtown,” he said.
In traveling to different cities and counties in the state, he said, it is evident that veterans memorials and monuments are almost in the heart of the downtown.
Someone suggested to use the Girl Scout House as a learning center, which he would love to do, but it is in bad disrepair and would be nothing but a money pit, Borders said. An expenditure of $80,000 on the structure would not repair the building. Instead, it would probably cost around $200,000 to fix it, he said.
“From the inside you can see its condition with a failed foundation, walls that are buckling and walls filled with foam filler and it is termite invested,” he said.
The intent is to remove the building along the pavilion, which is also termite infested, Borders said. The cost would be $10,000, but a company will do it free of charge as a contribution to the cause.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said it would be a great use for the piece of property.
“We have investigated thoroughly the possible renovation of the Girl Scout House and, as you said, it is in terrible repair,” Lowrance said. “This would honor our veterans and I think it would be a great use of that property.”
Borders said the monument, a five-sided star with concave sides, would be at the corner of Eucalyptus Street and South Commerce Avenue so it would be visible to traffic. A learning center would be built toward the north end of the property.
Council member Lenard Carlisle said he visited the Girl Scout House about two years ago. He said it was in bad shape then and nothing has happened to it.
Carlisle hates to see it disappear, but he agrees the plan for the property is a great idea and it is needed.
Borders said if the building was in great shape they would not tear it down. He said he would work with any organization that would care to try to move the building, but he is not confident it would make it to the corner.
“We would like that piece of property and we will work on the details with the county and city administrators for the transfer (of property),” he said.
The council voted 3-0 to donate the property to Florida Medal of Honor Memorial, Inc., with the property reverting to the county in the event of any issues.
Council Pro-tempore Tom Dettman and Council member Mark Stewart were absent from the meeting.