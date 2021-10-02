SEBRING — Skateboarders may be able to ramp up their skills and thrills with the City of Sebring working on expanding its skateboard park.
The City of Sebring received one bid to expand the skateboard park on Hawthorne Drive near Charlie Brown Park, but the price far exceeds the city’s budget and anticipated portion of the cost for the project, according to an agenda item for a recent City Council meeting.
The city had received a $50,000 Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) grant for the expansion and renovation of the City of Sebring Skate Park, of which $35,000 is allocated for the expansion project.
The sole bid the the city received for the project totaled $172,500 from American Ramp Company, Joplin, Missouri.
Public Works Director Ken Fields said they might have to “throttle down” what they wanted to do. He said they would look at it and scale it down a bit and see if they can approach it a different way.
It was really surprising that only one company submitted a bid, he said. The bigger skateboard companies that do these parks are used to working with high-dollar, half-a-million dollar projects or more, he said.
“We had one person advise that they weren’t going to bid because the project wasn’t big enough and didn’t feel the city had the budget to do what it was asking,” Fields said.
The city had sought examples of previous projects from the bidding companies.
One of the projects mentioned by American Ramp Company was a skatepark in Miami built in 2019 at a total cost of $1,072,000.
“We are working with the local skateboard community to try and get something a little different for them,” Fields said. “Our goal is to provide them with concrete obstacles instead of the ones that are out there.
“The ones that are out there will stay, but when we expand, we wanted to update it a little bit, but may be getting into a little more than we can afford.”
The present obstacles are metal, he noted.
Presently, the skatepark is about 7,000 square feet, with the proposed expansion to add another 3,000 square feet. Fields said that expansion size may be scaled back a bit.
There may be a few alterations to the existing part of the skatepark and redo some of the fencing, but mostly have it repainted by city staff, he said.