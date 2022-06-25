SEBRING — Sebring will look to grant funding to extend sewer lines to State Road 66 and the Red Beach lake area.
In December 2021, the City Council accepted Pennoni’s (formerly Envisors) supplemental agreement to provide preliminary engineering for the U.S. 27 south sewer expansion project.
At a recent City Council meeting, Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus said the estimated cost of the project is $4.6 million, of which the county has agreed to pay a 50/50 split of the project costs up to $1 million.
Since the cost was so much, the city is looking at funding opportunities to pay for some or all of the project, he said.
There aren’t enough customers in the area for a high rating to secure grant funding, but the idea came up to look at the area to the east toward Red Beach Lake, Boggus said. There is a state septic to sewer program, that could provide funding for the project.
Pennoni engineer Steve Elias said there is around $100 million available from the state this year for the program to remove nutrients from the surface waters. Lake Placid got a $40 million grant under the program last year.
If the homes on septic systems around Red Beach Lake are added to the project the city can make the case to be eligible for the grant because it is removing nutrients. The whole project could be eligible for grant funding, he said.
With Highlands County in an area deemed “a rural area of opportunity” the grant could pay 100% of the design and construction, Elias said. The portal for grant proposals opened last week and will be open until July 22.
Council approved Pennoni’s $9,000 proposal to explore grant funding opportunities and to assist the city with the application process for grant funding.