SEBRING — The planned start of the Sebring Farmers Market didn't happen Friday as folks drove up to the spot between Lakeview Drive and North Franklin Street to see only a big rooster advertisement figure, but no vendors.
A message on the Sebring Farmers Market's Facebook page stated, "Disappointed but not discouraged ... we had a couple vendors that weren't able to make it this week but have a great lineup for next week, so next week it is with the following vendors:
• Ibrahim Farms will be bringing fresh cabbage, peppers and oranges.
• Teri's Passion Artisan Pasta will be bringing her fresh made artisan pastas.
• High Pasture Farm will be selling fresh beef, ground and steak, and will also have Wagyu burgers and steaks.
• Strangely Warmed Coffee Co. will be on hand with their locally roasted and brewed coffee.
"We think that is the start to a great Farmer's Market and look forward to adding vendors as we go," according to the site. "We apologize for the inconvenience but couldn't manage a market without vendors.
"Thank you for you patience and be sure to look for the Big Rooster at next week's market."
Among those who were disappointed when they saw there was no market on Friday was Rob Bullock, who coordinates the monthly Avon Park Lakes Farmers Market at 2714 Nautilus Drive, Avon Park Lakes.
They are having a big one this Saturday with live music and a car show, he said.
The Avon Park Lakes Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
The listing of events includes:
• 8 a.m. - Car/ Motorcycle Show starts.
• 9 a.m. - Farmers Market starts.
• 10 a.m. - Beer Garden opens
• 10 a.m. - Music by DJ Justin Morris.
• 1 p.m. - Corey Greenway/Rodger Brutus (live music).
Bullock noted there will be many raffles, games and giveaways at the family- friendly farmers market that includes home goods, plants, crafts and more and remember to bring your lawn chairs.