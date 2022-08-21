Former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property

The Downtown Sebring Farmers Market is slated to return in the winter season starting Oct. 1 at possibly a new location on the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property on North Ridgewood Drive.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Downtown Sebring Farmers Market will return in the winter season with new organizers and possibly a new location.

Two of the vendors from when the Famers Market started in January 2021, Miguel Araujo of Mike’s Produce and Lisa Wingo of Totally Baked Cookie Co., informed the City Council recently that they first got their businesses started when Dan and Jackie Andrews were operating the Farmers Market.

