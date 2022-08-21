SEBRING — The Downtown Sebring Farmers Market will return in the winter season with new organizers and possibly a new location.
Two of the vendors from when the Famers Market started in January 2021, Miguel Araujo of Mike’s Produce and Lisa Wingo of Totally Baked Cookie Co., informed the City Council recently that they first got their businesses started when Dan and Jackie Andrews were operating the Farmers Market.
Araujo said they were providing the community with affordable produce and different items and when they found out the market wasn’t going to be there this year, their hearts sank. “It was just a joy to see everybody there,” he said.
They wanted to continue to use the property for the Farmers Market, he said.
The Farmers Market started as a two-day-a-week event on Fridays and Saturdays, but changed to just Saturday mornings on property owned by the Community Redevelopment Agency between Lakeview Drive and Franklin Street.
Councilman Roland Bishop asked Araujo and Wingo if they were attached to the Lakeview Drive property for the market where it has always been? He wondered about having the market set up on the old Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property to get them closer to the Circle.
Wingo said anything closer to the Circle would be great.
Bishop said he talked to CRA Board Chairman David Leidel, who didn’t think there would be an issue. Both properties are owned by the CRA.
Councilman Mark Stewart, Councilman Lenard Carlisle and Council President Tom Dettman agreed the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee location was a good idea.
Wingo said they are both very hard workers and they want it to be successful.
Mayor John Shoop said Dan Andrews, last year, had talked about moving it to the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property.
“I think it is a super thing, as long as there is not a building there,” Shoop said.
Bishop noted there is conveniently a city parking lot right behind the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property.
The city approved the use of the property with the condition that Araujo and Wingo provide at least $1 million in event insurance, with the city listed as an additional insured.
They plan to operate the Farmers Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023.