SEBRING — The Sebring Farmers Market started up Friday with five vendors and with the big rooster finally having something to root about after the start was delayed last week.
Mayor John Shoop was on hand to welcome the vendors.
“I am excited about it; I think it is just a starter and it will keep growing,” he said. “I really appreciate Dan Andrews and the Sebring Alliance for putting this thing together. It will be good. It has been a long time coming.”
Different people have tried over the years to do this, but it has finally got put together, Shoop said. “I think we have five vendors here today and it will grow — people are coming.”
Jeff Dressel brought a sampling of his colorful ornamental plants.
Plants are his hobby, he said.
“I specialize in staghorns,” Dressel said. “Anyone who wants a large one, I have a few samples.
“Everything here I have rooted and propagated.”
He is still in the real estate business, but he needs green fees money, Dressel said with a laugh.
Teri Boehme had a variety of homemade pasta and European sweets.
Andrews has stated that the goal is to have the farmers market every Friday and Saturday through the end of April. The hours both days will be 8 a.m. to noon.
The farmers market is located at the city-owned property on Lakeview Drive that was recently sodded. The location previously had a bank drive-through teller facility that was torn down in 2020.
There is no charge for vendors.
Vendors who want to apply to participate should phone 863-471-2453 and ask for Andrews.