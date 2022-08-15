SEBRING — Two of the vendors of the Sebring Farmers Market propose to bring the market back in the winter season, according to their business plan presented to the City of Sebring.

Miguel Araujo and Cinthia Arcos of Mike’s Produce, and Lisa Wingo and Bill Wendel of Totally Baked Cookie Co,. want to bring back the Sebring Farmers Market and continue a sense of community to their customers and all of Highlands County, according to their business plan.

Recommended for you