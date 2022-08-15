SEBRING — Two of the vendors of the Sebring Farmers Market propose to bring the market back in the winter season, according to their business plan presented to the City of Sebring.
Miguel Araujo and Cinthia Arcos of Mike’s Produce, and Lisa Wingo and Bill Wendel of Totally Baked Cookie Co,. want to bring back the Sebring Farmers Market and continue a sense of community to their customers and all of Highlands County, according to their business plan.
With downtown businessman Dan Andrews as its organizer, the downtown Sebring Farmers Market started in January of 2021 on the City property between Lakeview Drive and Franklin Street. It started as a two-day a week, Friday and Saturday, market, but was changed to just Saturday mornings.
The business plan from Mike’s Produce and Totally Baked Cooke Co. states their businesses were started and thrived at the Sebring Farmers Market in its first year as vendors under Dan and Jackie Andrews. When the second season came around, it was apparent the market had potential to grow, but lacked some effort and marketing to continue its success.
“They were saddened to hear the project was abandoned for 2022 and because it holds a special place in our start, we decided to come together to salvage what has been a great addition to our local community,” the business plan states.
Their goal is “to bring the community together for the best local experience, while providing an assortment of farm fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts, and much more.”
Their objective is to provide opportunities to local vendors to showcase their products and provide residents and visitors inexpensive, fresh and creative options.
They plan to operate the Farmers Market on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023.
They are scheduled to make a proposal to use City property for the market at the Sebring City Council meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.