The Downtown Sebring Farmers Market will return with a few changes including a new location and new name – The Cottage Market of Sebring.
At a recent Sebring City Council meeting, Andre Corsbie said the market will be similar to what Mike and Lisa were doing with the Farmers Market on Ridgewood Drive.
“So we are combining with them, but we are going to be more focused on food and farmers. Not a lot more on the arts and crafts,” he said. “You are allowed to have arts and crafts as long as it is homemade, not stuff that you bought and try to resell.”
They have already been approved for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Corsbie said.
He noted that Fresh Access Bucks doubles the buying power of those using SNAP at farmers markets up to $40.
Fresh Access Bucks is a U.S. Department of Agriculture funded statewide nutrition incentive program that increases the purchasing power of SNAP recipients to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers markets, produce stands, mobile markets, and community grocery outlets.
They were hoping for the space on Ridgewood Drive, Corsbie said, but they talked to City Administrator Scott Noethlich who said they can use the City property at 1960 Lakeview Drive where the Farmers Market was previously set up.
That place is perfect, too and is actually bigger and has parking and traffic going in different directions on each side, so there is no need for road closures or anything like that, he said.
The market’s operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays starting Aug. 19.
The plan is to do the market year round, Corsbie added.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said, “I think it is a great idea. We appreciate you working on it and I look forward to coming in.”
Corsbie said he worked with Mike at the last farmers market and he was one of the vendors and their store is set up on Franklin Street so he can walk to it from his store.
Council voted unanimously to allow the famers market to be located on the City property.
Miguel Araujo of Mike’s Produce and Lisa Wingo took over operating the downtown Sebring Farmers Market in August 2022. Dan and Jackie Andrews started the Farmers Market in January 2021.
The 139 N. Ridgewood Dr. property, where the farmers market was most recently held, is owned by the Community Redevelopment Agency, which is currently in an agreement with a developer.
The Cottage Market is accepting applications for vendors that operate under the Florida Cottage Food Law.
They would love to hear from small farmers who grow specialty items that are not available in the supermarket.
For more information on what items they would love to see at the market, call 863-236-9226.