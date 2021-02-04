SEBRING — The downtown Sebring Farmers Market will only be in operation on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon between Lakeview Drive and Franklin Street.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Dan Andrews, of the Sebring Alliance, provided an update on the Farmers Market, which started two weeks ago.
Based on the feedback from vendors and the struggle to get them to do both days they decided to do just Saturday only, he said.
“We are going to make a big push to get more vendors,” Andrews said. “Also, we are going open it up to handmade/homemade arts and crafts to try to gain a couple of additional vendors.”
They had been averaging six to seven vendors on Saturday, but for Fridays they had five one day, but two on the other Friday, he said.
A lot of the vendors are home businesses so they run out of product on Friday and then can’t come back on Saturday, Andrews explained.
There are 12 vendors lined up for this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, he added.
The vendors are doing great and the ones he talked to had sold out of product on the days they participated, Andrews said. “Our consumers are looking for a little more variety and a larger number of vendors so that is why we are going to focus in on Saturday.”
Councilman Charlie Lowrance said there was a beef vendor at the farmers market so it is not just vegetables.
Andrews said the beef vendor from Hardee County sold out so it will be two weeks before they come back. He described the bread guy as phenomenal.
The farmers market is located at the city-owned property on Lakeview Drive that was recently sodded. The location previously had a bank drive-through teller facility that was torn down in 2020.
There is no charge for vendors.
Vendors who want to apply to participate should phone 863-471-2453 and ask for Dan Andrews.