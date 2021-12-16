SEBRING — The City of Sebring Finance Director Search Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today in the City Council Chambers to interview two candidates for the finance director position.
The candidates are: Ginny Cox – City of Sebring accountant and Omar DeJesus – Haines City finance director.
DeJesus started working for Haines City in November. He previously served as the finance director of Sun ’N Lake of Sebring Improvement District.
Penny Robinson, who had served as Sebring’s finance director since October 2015, was approved by the City Council in November to fill the position of assistant city manager.