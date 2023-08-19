The Sebring City Council approved an increase in the fire assessment rates for the fiscal year 2023-24 with the annual residential rate increasing $15 to $130.
Currently, the fire assessment is at the 20.3% rate, meaning it pays 20.3% of the city’s Fire Department’s budget.
The increase is projected to generate $1,105,175, which is 23% of the Fire Department’s budget.
The fire assessment is used to help offset property taxes, which means if there was not a fire assessment, property taxes would be higher.
At a June City Council meeting, Council President Lenard Carlisle noted everybody pays the fire assessment, but not everyone pays ad valorem (property taxes). “Everybody wants fire services,” he said.
Also, at the June meeting, Councilman Josh Stewart said there were a lot of years with no increases. As a result, there has been deferred maintenance and a lot of expenses. Stewart said he would recommend incremental increases so residents don’t get hit with a large chunk. His recommendation was the increase to the 23% level.
The non-residential rate increases per square foot include the following: Commercial 5 cents to 6 cents and nursing homes 81 cents to 92 cents.
Vacant land increases from $17 to $19 per parcel.
Industrial/warehouse will remain unchanged at 2 cents and institutional will remain unchanged at 7 cents per square foot.
There was no public comment at the recent council meeting when it approved adopting the annual fire assessment resolution.