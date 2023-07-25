The Sebring City Council approved the preliminary rate resolution toward implementing a 13% increase in the City’s Fire Assessment for 2023-24.
At its June 20 meeting, Council agreed on the 13% increase, which now will be published and mailed to the affected property owners for an Aug. 15 (5:30 p.m.) public hearing for the purpose of receiving public input.
The current annual residential rate is $115. If approved at a public hearing in August by council, the proposed increase would result in the residential rate increasing $15 to $130.
Currently, the fire assessment is at the 20.3% rate, meaning it pays 20.3% of the city’s Fire Department’s budget.
The proposed increase would pay 23% of the Fire Department’s budget.
The non-residential rate increases per square foot would include the following: Commercial 5 cents to 6 cents and nursing homes 81 cents to 92 cents.
Vacant land would increase from $17 to $19 per parcel.
Industrial/warehouse would remain unchanged at 2 cents and institutional would remain unchanged at 7 cents per square foot.
New fire aerial truckAlso, the City Council approved ordering a new fire aerial truck for the Sebring Fire Department at a cost of nearly $2 million.
In her opening comments at a recent Council meeting, Councilwoman Terry Mendel said as Council is working on the budget, “If you haven’t heard, one of the things we are addressing, to tell you how much things have gone up in price and supply issues – $2 million dollars for a new fire truck. Is that not unbelievable?”
Mendel further added, “Just to let you know what we are facing, up against, with the budget – a lot of costs going way up in our City.”
The Council agenda item, from Fire Chief Bobby Border, offered the background on the timing of the purchase of the new fire truck.
The Fire Department’s current Pierce 105-foot ladder truck was planned to be replaced when it turns 25 years old, which would be in 2028. However, there are more stringent emission regulations effective Jan. 1, 2027, that will add substantial cost initially (at least $50,000) and likely additional costs to maintain the system.
Furthermore, cost increases are being added at least two times per year.
The next price increase of 1.75% is slated for Aug. 4, 2023.
The build time for a new aerial truck is 30-36 months. If the new truck is ordered now they will avoid the new emission requirement and any further cost increases.
The price of the truck is $1,998,616.
It was approved on Council’s consent agenda.