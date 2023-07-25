Aerial Fire Truck

Firefighters provide demonstrations at a 2019 bike rodeo with the current Sebring Fire Department’s ladder truck. The City of Sebring is purchasing a new fire aerial truck now to avoid price increases and more stringent emission regulations. The price of the truck will be $1,998,616.

The Sebring City Council approved the preliminary rate resolution toward implementing a 13% increase in the City’s Fire Assessment for 2023-24.

At its June 20 meeting, Council agreed on the 13% increase, which now will be published and mailed to the affected property owners for an Aug. 15 (5:30 p.m.) public hearing for the purpose of receiving public input.

