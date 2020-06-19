SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved Tuesday a preliminary rate resolution for the fire protection assessment for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The assessment rates will be unchanged from the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Assistant City Manager Bob Hoffman said now a public notice will be published in the newspaper, before July 14, when the council will consider the final rate resolution.
“We did not increase the rates; it will be the same rates as last year,” he said. “With everything going on, it was not the time to increase rates.”
At the current level, the assessment pays about one-fifth of the Sebring Fire Department’s budget.
The annual residential fire assessment rate remains at $80 per dwelling.
The following are the non-residential rates per square foot that also will remain unchanged: commercial .03 cents; industrial/warehouse .01 cents; institutional .04 cents and nursing homes .27 cents.
The annual rate per parcel for land is $7.
The city anticipates collecting approximately $554,200 in fire assessment revenue.
Also, the City Council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending the city’s purchasing policy, which allows the city to adopt a purchasing policy by resolution instead of by ordinance, Hoffman said. It is easier to amend it by resolution than by ordinance.
The council approved a resolution adopting the city’s official purchasing policy.
Sebring Purchasing Agent Lisa Osha said the policy’s updates include increasing the bid threshold from $35,000 to $50,000.
The new policy deletes the requirement to advertise in the newspaper once per week for two consecutive weeks.
Osha said the newspaper advertisement was not required by law.
”Back in the day, the newspaper was the only way to advertise, there are things that have changed since then,” she said.
Now the city’s official bidding site is www.vendorregistry.com, which the county uses also, Osha said.
It doesn’t mean the city won’t advertise for bids in the newspaper, it is just not required, she said. If it is a bid that would require a plumber, the city would not advertise throughout the state of Florida for a local vendor so it would be advertised in the local newspaper.
If you are doing something that there is nobody local or it’s a bigger job and you want to get the notification out to all vendors that are potentially qualified to do something, then you want to do it online where it gets out to the masses, Osha said.