SEBRING — The Sebring Firemen Inc. Annual Banquet was canceled this year like so many other events. In lieu of the banquet Sebring Firemen prepared 900 meals for the three local hospitals and their workers as a way to show appreciation for their service. The dinners included barbecue chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, bread roles and cookies. Drinks were donated by Ned Hancock and Coca-Cola and water was donated by Heartland National Bank.
Around 35 members of Sebring Firemen prepared the meals with help of volunteers from Sebring High School and around 70 first responders.
“We made 900 chicken quarters with 500 going to AdventHealth Sebring, 300 to Highlands Regional and 100 went to AdventHealth Lake Placid,” Sebring Firemen President J.C. Shoop said. “We did another 250 chickens that were divided between Sebring Fire Department, Sebring Police Department and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. All the funds for this were from Sebring Firemen Inc. There were no outside funds; it was funds that we raised throughout the year. This event took the place of our annual banquet where we give our big donation to the Sebring High School Athletic Program.
“This all came about when Garrett Roberts, who is a Sebring Firemen member, called me and we got everything going in motion. We got it all organized and it was a big group effort. We dropped them all off on Wednesday evening. The management staff from all the hospitals served to their employees so that way we weren’t involved in the serving at all.”
Sebring Firemen took the necessary precautions to make certain that their work space was disinfected and as clean as possible. The volunteers were equipped with masks, gloves, and every volunteer had their temperature checked before they were allowed to participate.
“We did wear PPE throughout the preparation of the food; we all had masks and gloves on,” Shoop said. “We did everything we could to make sure we had a clean and disinfected area. During our preparation we provided the plates, to-go bags, utensils, cookies, the whole nine yards. Becky Travers was in charge of getting all the 900 individual servings organized and she did a phenomenal job. She was just phenomenal.”
The Sebring Firemen took time out of their busy day to present Sebring High School Athletic Program with a check.
“We were able to still give our donation because a lot of the coaches decided to volunteer when they heard about what we were doing,” Shoop said. “A lot of the faculty were there, even Principal Kim Irvin. They all stepped up and wanted to help.
“Since we were unable to do the banquet and we had the faculty and coaches from Sebring there, we were able to give them a check for $46,000. Those funds are what we raised throughout the year. Those funds go to different costs, a big part of that is transportation cost that the School Board does not fund for the Athletic Department. The money is divvied up between each individual sports program by the Athletic Department.”
The funds are raised from a number of projects: the relationship that the organization has with the Fair Association, the golf tournament, the BBQ festival and then different donations that are received throughout the year.
“All these funds come directly from work that we have done,” Shoop said. “None of these funds come from our School Board lease agreement that we have in place, those are all directed back to the facilities to improve the facilities for the Athletic Department.”
He said the hospital staff was grateful for the meals.
“The hospitals were great. We hung out after delivering the meals and they were all extremely grateful,” Shoop said. “It was a small way to show appreciation for what they have done. We had first responders there to show their appreciation to the hospital employees. Usually our first responders are the ones on the frontline but the employees of the hospital are the ones having to deal with COVID-19 on a consistent basis.”